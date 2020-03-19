Salina, KS

SPD Requests Non-Emergencies Handled by Phone or Online

Rachel Hinde-Constantino March 19, 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic is changing the way local, state and federal law enforcement respond to citizens’ calls for service.
Although the controlled access portion of the lobby at the Salina Police Department (SPD), 255 N. 10th St., will remain open, the SPD requests that if a crime is not an emergency or in progress, individuals handle the matter by:

  • Calling the non-emergency line at (785) 826-7210, and requesting an officer make contact by phone
  •  Visiting the online reporting system http://www.salina-
    ks.gov/reportsandnotifications and selecting File a Police Report

Individuals who visit the lobby will first speak to a staff member, who will
then determine whether in-person contact with an officer is necessary. The SPD will continue to respond to emergency calls.
In addition, dispatchers with the Communications Center will assess whether first responders may be at risk by asking the following questions:

  • Have you or anyone in your household come in contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus in the last 30 days?
  • Have you had a fever or cough within the last three days?
  • Have you traveled out of the country within the last 30 days?

Dispatchers will obtain pertinent information from the caller and advise the caller to make a report online (if possible), or an officer will contact them by phone if it is a non-emergency call for service.
For ques

