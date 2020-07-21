Salina, KS

SPD Officer Arrested in DUI Crash

Jeremy BohnJuly 21, 2020

A Salina Police Department officer is arrested and placed on leave for his involvement in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash where alcohol appears to have been a factor.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, an on-duty police officer observed a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup traveling northbound on N. Broadway Blvd. at a high rate of speed.

The truck also failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of Broadway and N. 9th St.

The truck continued eastbound through the intersection on to E. Pacific Ave. It then struck the north curb of Pacific, a power pole, the south side of a business–Del’s Automotive, 901 N. 8th St., a fire hydrant and a stop sign.

The truck rolled on to the driver’s side and came to a rest on 8th St., facing south.

Damage from wreck includes a power pole–which sustained minimal damage, Del’s Automotive has a wooden garage door broken and caved inwards, the hydrant was slightly ajar from the base with water emitting out, and the stop sign was removed from the ground.

The driver is 27-year-old Anthony Roman, Salina. He is a Salina Police Officer. He sustained a small cut to his left arm in the crash but refused treatment.

Roman is arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stop at a traffic control signal and improper driving on a laned roadway.

He has been placed on Administrative Leave from the Department.


Roman, 27, Salina, is a SPD officer–currently placed on leave.

