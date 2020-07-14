SPD Looking For ‘Chubby’ Male After Witnesses Hear Explosion

Law enforcement are investigating after an apparent explosion was heard by multiple witnesses in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of S. 2nd St. at 1 p.m. Monday to a report of suspicious activity.

Several witnesses described hearing a loud bang or an “explosion.”

One witness says that they saw a male subject put something down in a vacant lot, then hiding behind a tree while the explosion took place. The witness then saw the subject run to a newer white pickup.

Evidence at the scene indicates the subject had blown up a bird house or possibly a clock with a potential large firework.

The witness describes the subject as white male, shaggy dark hair, approximately five feet, eight inches tall and chubby. The man was wearing blue jeans and a flannel shirt.

SPD is gathering video surveillance from the area.