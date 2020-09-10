Salina, KS

SPD Investigating Damage at KWU

Jeremy BohnSeptember 10, 2020

A pair of incidents that damaged property on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University are being investigated.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the two incidents occurred on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan, 100 E. Claflin, with the first on Sept. 4 and the second on Wednesday.

Forrester says that the first incident involves unknown subjects placing dish soap in the fountain on the north end of campus. The result of which caused suds to build over 10 feet high, however it caused $1,500 worth of damage.

The second incident happened on Wednesday with unknown subjects spray painting several surfaces around the campus. The spray paint was gold in color and was of vulgar pictures, people’s names and different numbers. Damage is estimated at $200 from the paint.

Salina Police are currently reviewing surveillance from the campus to try to identify individuals responsible in both incidents.

