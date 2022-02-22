SPARK Funds Sparking Requests

A big pile of federal funds in Topeka has led to numerous requests on how to spend $750 million dollars in SPARK Funds in Kansas.

State Senator J. R. Claeys tells KSAL News that he sits on one of four panels that has already fielded over six billion dollars in requests to spend it.

Claeys says he hopes some money can be allocated to help with the pressing housing needs in Saline County.

The SPARK economic package is a federal program built to help businesses and social sectors recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with grants and assistance.