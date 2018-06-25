Salina, KS

Spare Key Used to Steal Car

KSAL StaffJune 25, 2018
Salina Police

Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle and a possible known suspect.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 33-year-old woman contacted authorities after discovering her 2001 Honda Civic was missing.

The woman told officers on Sunday she stepped outside for a cigarette around 2am and then walked outside again at 9am and noticed her car was gone from her driveway in the 2100 block of Lewis Street.

The green, spray painted Civic has Kansas tag: 569 KYA and is valued at $1,000.

Captain Forrester says they have a possible suspect in mind who had access to a spare key.

