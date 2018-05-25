Pods to be Demolished Tuesday

An iconic part of Salina South high School will disappear on Tuesday. The pod classrooms, which the school became known for when it opened in 1971, will be demolished. Last Friday was the last day of classes for students in the pods, while teachers finished on Monday.

As part of a voter approved project South is undergoing a major renovation, which is now nearly complete.

Rooms in new wings are taking the place of the old pods, which were were wide open. Most of the rooms in the pods had no permanent walls, no doors, and none had windows.

Though the district worked hard at maintaining them, over the years there were multiple issues with the pods. The roof leaked. Other issues included things like floors that were sinking, and concerns about asbestos and mold. There were concerns about school safety. And there were heating and cooling challenges as well.

Salina voters approved a $110.7 million bond issue in April 2014. The bond addresses district needs including safety and security, all-day Kindergarten, career and technical education and major improvements at both high schools. Among those improvements are a much-needed renovation of Salina South High School.

Community members are invited to view the pod demolition on Tuesday, form the north side of Magnolia Street. The following link may also have a live camera view of the demolition. http://www.usd305.com/Page/12245