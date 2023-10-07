Southeast slams Hillsboro 46-14

Southeast of Saline improved to 6-0 on the night, defeating Hillsboro on the road 46-14.

Despite 5 SE Saline turnovers, Southeast slammed the door on Hillsboro, holding them to -2 rushing yards on the game, and just one offensive score.

Nate Friesen continued to have a stellar season, rushing for 159 yards and 4 TDs, while QB Daniel Kejr rushing for an astonishing 246 yards and 2 TDs, as the Southeast offensive line paved highways to the tune of 440 yards of rushing and 549 yards of total offense.

The victory clinched a playoff appearance for Southeast, as they barrel towards a potential district title game in week 8 against Ellsworth, who also remains undefeated. For nor though, SES will keep their focus on the upcoming test that is Lyons.

STATS

SE Saline (6-0) – 14 – 8 – 8 – 16 / 46

Hillsboro (3-3) – 0 – 0 14 – 0 / 14