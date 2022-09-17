Southeast of Saline Rolls Over the Minneapolis, 51-0

t was all #1 Southeast of Saline in Minneapolis last night as the two teams squared off in an NCAA matchup. Both teams came into the showdown holding a 2-0 record but it would be the Trojans who would leave 3-0.

The scoring started on the opening kickoff from Minneapolis kicker sophomore Hunter Milum as junior Cameron Witte took it the distance from 83 yards away and the two-point conversion was good. So the Trojans were already leading 8-0 with 11:48 to go in the first quarter. On Minneapolis’ first possession junior quarterback threw his first interception of the season and the Trojans were on the move again. This time a 18 yard strike from senior QB Luke Gebhardt to his twin brother senior WR Jake Gebhardt and with the two-point conversion the Trojans were on top 16-0 with 8:11 to go in the quarter. The scoring didn’t end there for Southeast of Saline as QB Luke Gebhardt added a 1 yard rushing touchdown with 4:46 to go in the first. The two-point conversion was good once again and the Trojans were leading 24-0 after one quarter of play.

The Trojans started off the 2nd quarter with a 12 yard touchdown pass from Luke Gebhardt to Jake Gebhardt for the second time in the ballgame with 11:53 left until halftime. The two-point conversion was good to take the lead to 32-0. The Trojans would add another touchdown with 10:19 on the clock in the 2nd this time Luke Gebhardt found junior Daniel Kier with a 16 yard pitch and catch, the two-point conversion failed and Southeast of Saline now led 38-0. With 5:32 left to go in the 2nd quarter Luke Gebhardt would find his brother Jake one more time in the back of the endzone for his third touchdown catch of the game. The two-point conversion was no good and the Trojans led 44-0. The last score of the evening came with 2:09 left before halftime when junior Nate Friesen pounded in a rushing touchdown from 1 yard out and with a converted PAT from Wyatt Boyd the Trojans now led 51-0.

There was no scoring from either team in the 3rd and 4th quarters as both defenses kept the opposing offenses out of the endzone, but the damage had already been done for the Lions.

The Nex-tech Wireless player of the game was Luke Gebhardt for the Trojans as he had 4 touchdowns through the air and added another one on the ground. He finished with unofficially 165 yards passing and added 80 yards on the ground.

The H&R Block of the Game belongs to Southeast of Salines senior Max Chambers as he was the one who sealed off the gap on Nate Friesen’s 1 yard rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

Minneapolis moves to 2-1 on the season and will start district play next week as they travel to Sabetha to take on the Blue Jays.

Box Score 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Final

SE Saline 24 – 27 – 0 – 0 – 51

Minneapolis 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0