Southeast of Saline knocks out Kingman, 40-6

The #2 ranked team in 2A, Southeast of Saline, stayed undefeated Friday night, taking down the Kingman Eagles 40-6 on the road.

The Trojans tallied 258 yards of offense, but once again a solid rushing attack would lead the way. Quarterback Gannon Jacobson would lead the way with 79 yards, closely followed by Running Back Amarion Holub with 76 yards, as each of the two would score a touchdown as well.

Wide Receiver Tucker Thaxton continued his impressive season, reeling in six catches for 78 yards and two scores.

The Trojan defense has been stout all season, allowing just 13.3 points per game entering week 4, and again Mitch Gebhardt’s defense would be ferocious. The Trojans forced a safety, recorded on a Brody Chambers tackle in the end zone in the second quarter. Additionally, the lone Kingman score would come in the 4th quarter against Southeast’s reserves.

Through four games, the Trojans are allowing opponents just 11.5 points per game, while the offense continues humming at a 39.5 points per contest pace.

With the win, Southeast of Saline improves to 4-0, and continues their impressive regular season winning streak.

Next week, the Trojans will return home to take on the 1-3 Lyons Lions in their first district contest.