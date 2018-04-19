Southeast of Saline Boys BB Coach Jeff Wells Resigns

After four years as head coach of the Southeast of Saline boys basketball team, Jeff Wells has resigned.

The decision comes after an 11-10 campaign in 2017-18. The Trojans finished strong, winning five of their last eight games, including a come-from-behind 51-50 victory over Minneapolis in the opening round of Sub-State. Southeast lost 58-52 to TMP-Marian, a Monarch bunch that appeared in the Class 3A state tournament.

Following a 14-9 season in his first year, coach Wells led the Trojans to back-to-back 20-win marks in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Southeast of Saline placed third at state after a 74-45 defeat to eventual champion Osage City. The Trojans recovered the next day, beating Garden Plain 48-44 to end the season with a 22-4 posting.

Southeast finished with two fewer victories in the ensuing season, but still made it to the Class 3A state semifinals with a 56-38 victory over Hugoton, a team that took down SES by 11 in the Sterling Invitational Tournament. The Trojans fell short in the next round, falling 49-41 to Cheney before wrapping up season with 72-60 win over Belle Plaine.

Under coach Wells, the Trojans went 67-29.