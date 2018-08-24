South to Celebrate New Beginning

Salina South High School will celebrate completion of its multi-year major makeover project.

According to USD 305, the school will recognize completion of its bond construction on Monday. The district says a formal and fun ribbon cutting and open house is planned.

Details include:

Salina High School South’s (SHSS) ribbon cutting and open house event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 27 when guests will hear the SHSS Bank & Orchestra perform the National Anthem.

Students will join Superintendent Dr. Jim Hardy and Principal Curtis Stevens to cut the celebratory ribbon signifying completion of bond work at South High as well as the end of the construction projects from the 2014 Bond.

Student ambassadors from STUCO will assist with tours and at featured areas. The culinary arts program will prepare cookies for guests that will be available at the Common Grounds Coffee Bar along with coffee and water (all free of charge).

Guests are welcome to enjoy a tour or explore on their own the new learning spaces at South.

Everyone in the community is invited to see the changes at South High thanks to the 2014 Bond. Come and see the new cafeteria, commons and collaboration areas, secured entryway system and security cameras, CTE, STEM Lab for robotics, broadcasting studio and graphic design labs, construction science lab and more.