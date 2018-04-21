South Theatre to Present “John Lennon & Me”

Salina South High School’s Theatre Department will present a story about living life to its fullest.

John Lennon & Me, a play about life, death, power and first boyfriends, was adapted by by Cherie Bennett from her popular book, Good-bye, Best Friend.

The story revolves around Star (played by Whitney Turner), a Hollywood-wannabe and the ultimate Beatles fan, who has had her path stymied by cystic fibrosis, an inherited disease that assures a young death. She spends most of her time in the hospital, where she confronts fate with imagination by surrounding herself with MTV-inspired bodyguard Flunkies and ‘morphing’ her dreaded therapy nurse into a pro-wrestler. Then, Star gets a new roommate, Courtney (Ashley Carraway), who is Star’s opposite—a pretty cheerleader and apparently not very sick. Neither girl knows much about the other’s world, but eventually they come to understand each other, and ultimately, themselves.

Other cast members include Courtney White, Nick Salem, Noah Endreshak, Katy Stoeber, Madison Walter, Brooke Grummert, Bayleigh Hultgren, Lauren Zimmerman, Jonah Winsky, Kyle Dundas, Aiden Trumbo, Maisy Lowers, Thomas Flores, and Allison Hull. The production is directed by Kate Lindsay with Nathan Zimmerman as Assistant Director. Stage Managers are Casey Grennan, Kaylee Warren, and Piper Brady.

Performances of John Lennon & Me are April 26, 27, and 28, 2018, at 7pm in the Salina High School South theatre. (Parking lot entrances are from Magnolia Rd and Edwards St.). General admission seating. Advanced tickets are – Adults-$7, Senior Citizens/Military-$6, Students/Youth – $5. Tickets available at the door or online at www.salinasouththeatre.com.