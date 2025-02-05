South sweeps Haysville Campus

The Cougars were in action Tuesday night at home against the visiting Haysville Campus Colts to meet up with them for the second time in as many games. South and Campus met up on 1/31 at Haysville Campus for a makeup game where the Cougars completed a road sweet and then again tonight (2/4) where South managed to improve to 2-0 against Campus on both the boys and girls side.

Lady Cougars

The Lady Cougars entered the night 7-5 on the season, coming off a 3rd place finish in the SIT tournament and a win over Campus last Monday night. The Cougars would jump out to a quick start on offense thanks to Tamia Cheeks who scored the first six points of the night for South, at the end of the first it was South 17 Campus 7.

The Lady Colts would get off to a hot start in the second quarter with the help of a few South turnovers and bring the game within four but South would quickly respond as junior Paityn Fritz and senior Tamia Cheeks would start to heat up offensively. The Lady Cougars took a commanding 32-16 lead into the locker room.

The second half was a similar story for the Lady Cougars as the offense would continue to thrive and the aggressiveness on defense continued to pick up forcing multiple Campus turnovers right out of the gate. South would have to go a little deeper into the bench in the second half as junior point guard Brooklyn Jordan left the game midway through the second quarter with an injury and was unable to return for the second half. Jordan will be questionable for a return on Friday night said Head Coach of the Lady Cougars coach Justin Ebert.

South entered the 4th quarter with a commanding hold over Campus, 42-18. The Lady Cougars were able to put the game well out of reach early in the second half to allow coach Ebert to go deeper into his bench in the latter half of the 4th quarter. A dominant performance from South led by Paityn Fritz and Tamia Cheeks along with a suffocating defense would lead South to a 50-29 victory over Haysville Campus, the Lady Cougars second straight win. Paityn Fritz led the Cougar scoring with 18 followed by Tamia Cheeks with 16 and Elle Barth with 8. Salina South will be back in action Friday night (2/7) at Hutchinson.

PLOG- Paityn Fritz

Boys

The Cougars entered Tuesday night 4-8 on the season and coming off a win against Haysville Campus on 1/31. South would be without their star player Jace Humprhey’s usual production as he was limited in minutes tonight while battling an illness.

It was a low scoring back and forth affair for most of the first quarter as both teams tried to find a rhythm on offense. The Cougars found themselves trailing for most of the first quarter but stayed within striking distance before junior Kyler Webb was able to knock down a long off balanced three ball at the buzzer to give South a 13-12 lead at the end of one quarter.

The second quarter remained a close back and forth contest with each squad responding to one another’s offensive runs. For the Colts it was sophomore Jayden Starbird and senior Landon Brown who continued to knock down big shots to keep Campus in the game. The Cougars were able to hit a couple times from behind the ark paired with a physical performance in the paint by junior Gavin Devoe as the Cougars would take their biggest lead of the game into the locker room, 25-18.

The Cougars maintained a lead for the entirety of the second half and in big part because of the performance from junior Sawyer Walker who knocked down three triples in four possessions during the third quarter. Gavin Devoe continued to rack up points in the paint as he found himself in double digits in the scoring department early on in the third quarter. It was South 46 Campus 36 at the end of three.

South was able to find their biggest lead of the game (14) midway through the 4th quarter and despite a couple of turnovers late and late comeback attempt by Campus the Cougars were able to hold on to win it by a final score of 56-48. Gavin Devoe of South finished with 16 points and Walker with 12, all 12 points coming from behind the arc. The Cougars would improve to 5-8 on the season as they get ready to hit the road Friday night (2/7) to play Hutchinson.

PLOG- Gavin Devoe