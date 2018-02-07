South Splits With Hutchinson

The Salina South Cougar Boys Basketball Team played their most complete game of the year in a dominating win over Hutchinson Tuesday night, while the girls lost a game in which they fell behind and could never really catch up.

The girls game started out slow. After Jacie Marcotte hit two early three pointers to open the game and give the Cougars an early lead, they would only score five more points the rest of the half. Hutchinson couldn’t do much on offense either, and the game was tied at eleven at the half.

The third quarter turned out to be what lost the game for South. The Salthawks hit a couple of quick baskets, and built a twelve point lead. South would cut the lead to single digits several times in the fourth quarter, but could never get it down to a one possession game. The final score was 50-37.

Jadyn Zamecnick had a career game for the Cougars, dropping in 18 points.

South falls to 5-10, 2-5 in the AVCTL Div. I, while Hutchinson climbs to 9-6, 4-4.

In the boys game the Cougars built an early lead and never looked back. With dominating play inside from Elex Banks and Isaac Mitchell, the green and gold rolled to a 63 – 30 win. With a 30 point lead there was a running clock the final half of the fourth quarter. Banks ended with 18 points while Mitchell had 14. Devin Johnson chipped in 11.

The Cougars improve to 3-12, 2-5 in the AVCTL Div. I , while Hutchinson falls to 4-11, 0-8.