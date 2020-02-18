South Splits With Eisenhower on Senior Night

The Salina South Cougars split a pair of games with the Eisenhower Tigers on senior night Tuesday night at the South High gym. The South girls won the first game 33 – 26 while the boys dropped the second game 61 – 46.

The girls game was back and forth all the way. Neither team had a lead larger than 7 points throughout the contest. South (9-8) led by three at the half, but trailed 18 – 17 to begin the fourth quarter. Eisenhower built a two score lead before the Cougars battled back. Key for South were some clutch free throws made down the stretch by Sydney Peterson and Lauren Raubenstine. Peterson finished the game with 10 points while Raubenstine ended with 7.

The boys game was close through three quarters before South (10-7) faded down the stretch. The game was tied at 41 to begin the fourth quarter before South was outscored 20 – 5 the rest of the way. A.J. Johnson led the way for South with 13 points. Colin Schreiber had 11 points, all in the first half, before leaving the game with an ankle injury right before halftime. He did not return in the second half. Eisenhower’s Jordan Vincent led all scorers, pouring in 28 points.

South is in the road Friday, at Hutchinson.