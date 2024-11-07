South Soccer Falls in Semi Finals

The Salina South Cougar soccer team fell 4-0 in a state semi-final game Wednesday night to top ranked Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest on the road at Blue Valley.

Blue Valley, now 20 -0 on the season, will play in the state championship game on Saturday against Maize South, who is 18-2 on the season after defeating Lenexa-St. James Academy.

With the loss the South Cougars are now 17 -3 and will play for third place in the consolation game on Saturday against St. James, who is 13 -7.

Both the championship and consolation games will take place Saturday afternoon at 1:00 in Wichita at the SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex.