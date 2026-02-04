South Senior Jalen Cheeks to Continue Football Career at Butler CC

Pictures courtesy of Arne Green

Salina South senior Jalen Cheeks signed to Butler Community College, where he’ll continue his student athlete career on the football field. Cheeks shared that his connection with the Butler coaching staff was a determining factor in his decision to play for one of the premier junior college programs in Kansas.

“It felt like home.” Cheeks said. “It felt like somewhere I was going to be pushed to be my best self and continue to grow.”

That growth on the field came during a much improved Cougars football season where Cheeks came into his own.

“I noticed I was growing more into my physical self and just being a better athlete.”

Now as far as how he plans to capitalize on that, Cheeks laid out his plan for his first year at Butler.

“I want to get out there and get my weight up,” Cheeks said. “I want to go ball out and do what it takes to play.”

At 6’2 and 185 pounds, Cheeks is off to a good start and shows promise with his size and athleticism. Finally, he laid out his goals for hopefully continuing to progress through higher levels of football.

“My next goal is to play division one, and God willing that’s where it takes me.” he said.

Jalen Cheeks pictured above with his family at signing day.

Salina South football coach Christien Ozores shared what he believes are the traits Cheeks possess to be successful at the next level.

“He’s definitely a better cover guy. That’s what every school that offered him, wants him as.” Ozores said. “He’s quick, he’s long, and he can jump so that will all definitely translate to the next level.”