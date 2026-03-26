South Battles with Abilene, Splits Home-Opening Doubleheader

Pictured: Aidan Speilman pitching game one vs Abilene.

GAME 1:

ABILENE 5

SOUTH 4

The Cougars entered Thursday’s home opener at Dean Evans Stadium against Abilene in search of their first win. The Cowboys were making their debut, opening the new year in the same stadium where last season ended at the state tournament.

After getting swept by Junction City on Monday, Cougars head coach Kris Meis acknowledged that the early parts of this season would have to be treated as an extended part of the preseason because of his groups lack of time spent on the field together.

Thankfully, South’s experienced pitching played a huge role in Thursday’s games against an Abilene squad that hit .306 and averaged eight runs a game last season.

Aidan Speilman started game one and provided length in his first outing as a senior. Speilman allowed only two earned runs on six hits in five innings of work.

On the other side, Jake Bartley was excellent for Abilene throwing 5.2 innings allowing only one earned run with 10 strikeouts.

Weather conditions made things difficult for both teams, but Abilene showed an adept ability to fight off pitches on the inside part of the plate and send them to right field where the wind gave balls significant carry.

South overcame the conditions to lead 2-1 until the 6th inning. Speilman pitched into the 6th but allowed back-to-back extra base hits by Ethan Evans and Lane Hoekman, who tied the game. Caden Stauffer then entered and surrendered the lead as Abilene went in front 3-2 on a base hit by Landyn Rogers.

The Cougars then benefited from an Abilene error in their half of the 6th inning and tied the game at 3-3 after a passed ball by the Cowboys catcher Ethan Evans, allowing Jaxon Anthony to score the tying run.

Abilene came back again to take the lead and add insurance in the 7th at 5-3. South then rallied in the bottom half of the 7th, but could not muster more than one run to fall 5-4.

GAME 2:

SOUTH 5

ABILENE 1

The Cougars won their first game of the season in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader behind a spectacular start from Landon Huffman. Huffman threw a complete game, allowing only one run on two hits with eight strikeouts.

South took advantage of Abilene miscues to score two early runs in the 1st and three more in the 3rd.

Jaxon Anthony, Wyatt Breeden and Izzy Telles combined for all five South hits in the second game.

Now at 1-3 to start the new season, South has a full week in between games as they head to Goddard next Thursday. Abilene starts the season 1-1 and has Concordia at home next Thursday.