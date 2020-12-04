Salina, KS

“Souper Bowl of Hope” Effort Beginning

Todd PittengerDecember 4, 2020

Organizers of a soup collection effort in Salina which takes place in late January are already beginning the effort.

The "Souper Bowl of Hope" is an effort of Salina churches and businesses to gather cans of soup.

Organizers tell KSAL News they are asking businesses and churches to help with a goal of collecting 55,000 cans of soup.

They are asking those willing to participate to collect soup and donations from now until Super Bowl Sunday which is February 7th. A monetary donation of $25 will allow them to buy 60 cans of soup.

Donations can be brought to the Salina Emergency Food Bank or call 452 5008 for pickup.

The Souper Bowl of Hope is an effort of Salina churches and businesses to gather cans of soup. The soup is donated to five organizations that feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

  • Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
  • Salina Salvation Army
  • Salina Rescue Mission
  • Ashby House
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

The goal this year is to collect 55,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 51.

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.

