Some Kansas Campgrounds, Beaches Shutting Down

Some campgrounds and beaches at some Kansas lakes are closing.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to protect against the further spread of the Coronavirus all of their managed campgrounds have begun an orderly shutdown and will be closed indefinitely.

The Corps of Engineers has campgrounds in Kansas at Kanopolis, Milford, Tuttle Creek, and Wilson among others.

Reservations have been cancelled through May 15 and closures will be reevaluated at that time. Individuals with paid reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged.

In addition, visitor centers, beaches, special events, and USACE-sponsored events such as shore sweeps, interpretive programs, Kids to Parks, Earth Day events, public meetings and other public gatherings have been closed and/or put on hold until further notice.

USACE is maintaining access to our projects by keeping some day use facilities and lake access areas open. Boat ramps in the Kansas City District will remain open, however courtesy docks will not be available. All areas are subject to evolving conditions related to COVID-19 and decisions may be made locally to close additional areas.

Lessees and marina operators can operate unimpeded and should be contacted directly for current hours and conditions regarding COVID-19.

A complete list of recreation areas is available at www.CorpsLakes.us. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time as safety is our top priority. Minimal staffing in some locations may result in slower response times from emergency personnel. For more information on the current status of USACE recreation area closures, we ask that you contact the USACE lake or river project before your visit.