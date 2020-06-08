Salina, KS

Solomon Student Earns Scholarship

Chelsi Medved / Kansas State UniversityJune 8, 2020

Kansas State University hospitality management student Maggie Aylward, a junior from Solomon, has received Clark E. DeHaven Scholarship from the National Association of College and University Food Services to continue her goal of becoming an event planner.

The scholarship was established by the Clark E. DeHaven Scholarship Trust to honor Clark E. DeHaven, the national association’s first executive director. Its purpose is to provide merit scholarships to students at member institutions who are committed to pursuing careers in accredited programs in the food service profession or related areas.

Aylward plans to pursue a career in event planning after graduating and hopes to one day own and operate her own event space with an in-house catering facility.

“The scholarship will provide opportunities to continue my growth through hospitality experiences and gaining connections within the industry,” Aylward said. “The hospitality industry has taught me to work hard and dream big. The rewards will be worth it.”

K-State students have been awarded nearly $50,000 since the scholarship began in 1992. The National Association of College and University Food Services supports the college and university food service market by providing members with programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Solomon Student Earns Scholarship

Kansas State University hospitality management student Maggie Aylward, a junior from Solomon, has re...

June 8, 2020

