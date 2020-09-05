Solomon Rolls Rural Vista in Kilgore’s Debut

A successful start to a new era of football at Solomon High School.

Quarterback Alex Herbal and tailback Dylan Hynes combined for seven touchdowns, Solomon’s defense forced four turnovers, and the Gorillas gave new head coach Mike Kilgore an impressive 60-12 win Friday night at Rural Vista.

Solomon blitzed Rural Vista in the first quarter, putting 32 points on the scoreboard in a span of four minutes. Hynes kicked off the scoring with a 32-yard run with 4:23 to go in the first. Less than two minutes later, Hynes added to his scoring total, rushing into the end zone from 13 yards out.

Herbel got in on the fun 50 seconds later, throwing a 21-yard pass to Dawson Duryea for the third Solomon touchdown. Herbel capped off the impressive first quarter with a 49-yard run to the house. Herbel added another score, this time an 11-yard pass to Scott Robinson to increase the lead to 40-0 with 3:37 to go in the first half.

A pair of touchdown runs finished the game in the third. Hynes scored from nine yards out and Dylan Worrell followed with a 24-yard run, a fumble, and a recovery by Jarret Baxa in the end zone for the final score.

Solomon racked up 294 yards on 40 plays. Herbel was 9-of-14 passing for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Herbel ran 11 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Hynes finished with 94 yards and three scores on 13 carries. Duryea reeled in two catches for 41 yards and two scores.

Solomon returns home to face Wakefield next Friday.