Solomon Man Leads Officers on Pursuit

A Solomon man is arrested after he was allegedly in a fight with two victims before leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities arrested 33-year-old Evan Howie, Solomon, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident started at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of E. Iron Ave. where police were called to the report of a stabbing and the suspect had left in a white or gray Buick.

An SPD officer located the vehicle and attempted to stop it in the 200 block of S. Kansas, but the driver continued; traveling on Elm St., N. Ohio St., before ultimately turning east on to Old Highway 40.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol took over the chase when KHP authorities conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention on the fleeing car in the 3000 block of N. Whitmore. There, they arrested Howie.

Two victims tell law enforcement that they were both in an altercation with Howie at a residence at 1023 E. Iron, prior to the pursuit. One of the victims was struck numerous times with a tree branch and a brick, while another victim was hit by a brick, causing her to drop her cell phone.

Howie allegedly took the phone, which is valued at $50. He also struck one of the victim’s 2006 Ford 500 when he left, causing $500 of damage.

Howie is charged with felony flee and elude, multiple traffic violations, two counts of aggravated battery, theft and damage to property.