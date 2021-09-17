Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 65 °

Solomon Blasts Rural Vista

Pat StrathmanSeptember 17, 2021

For the third straight week, Solomon had to change its schedule. This one was a makeup from week one against Rural Vista.

The Gorillas were prepared then and were prepared Friday night.

Dylan Hynes ran for five touchdowns, Solomon’s defense held Rural Vista to 51 yards, and the Gorillas dominated the Heat 64-0 in a game that was called at halftime. Solomon improved to 3-0.

Solomon outscored Rural Vista 40-0 in the first 12 minutes of play. Four of the five touchdowns came from Hynes, logging TD runs of 10, 11, 18, and 22 yards. Caden Acosta also had a 16-yard run for a score.

Three more touchdowns were added in the ensuing period. Hynes ripped off a TD run of 22 yards. Dylan Johnson ran 13 yards to the goalline and fumbled, recovered by Lucas Newcomer. Spencer Krause wrapped up the scoring with a three-yard TD pass to Kolten Walker.

Solomon had 197 yards on just 16 plays. Hynes ran six times for 89 yards and five scores. Spencer Coup was 3-for-4 passing for 71 yards. Solomon limited Rural Vista to 51 yards on 24 plays. The Heat suffered from four turnovers.

Solomon will face Herington next Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Canton-Galva Too Much for Solomon

September 10, 2021 10:53 pm

Solomon Powers Past Linn in Season Opener

September 3, 2021 11:29 pm

Impending Weather Alters High School Football...

 11:00 am

HS Sports Digest – 8/31

September 1, 2021 8:14 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Complete, Dominant Effort Propels S...

SOUTH 36, CAMPUS 14 The final score was not a true representation of how dominant the Salina South ...

September 17, 2021 Comments

Minneapolis Grounds and Pounds Repu...

Sports News

September 17, 2021

Chapman’s Riegel and Milton t...

Sports News

September 17, 2021

Big Plays Hurt Central in Loss to A...

Sports News

September 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Feds Say Nearly 500 Afgha...
September 17, 2021Comments
Disturbance Leads to Two ...
September 17, 2021Comments
Piggy Bank Stolen in Hote...
September 17, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Business B...
September 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices