Solomon Blasts Rural Vista

For the third straight week, Solomon had to change its schedule. This one was a makeup from week one against Rural Vista.

The Gorillas were prepared then and were prepared Friday night.

Dylan Hynes ran for five touchdowns, Solomon’s defense held Rural Vista to 51 yards, and the Gorillas dominated the Heat 64-0 in a game that was called at halftime. Solomon improved to 3-0.

Solomon outscored Rural Vista 40-0 in the first 12 minutes of play. Four of the five touchdowns came from Hynes, logging TD runs of 10, 11, 18, and 22 yards. Caden Acosta also had a 16-yard run for a score.

Three more touchdowns were added in the ensuing period. Hynes ripped off a TD run of 22 yards. Dylan Johnson ran 13 yards to the goalline and fumbled, recovered by Lucas Newcomer. Spencer Krause wrapped up the scoring with a three-yard TD pass to Kolten Walker.

Solomon had 197 yards on just 16 plays. Hynes ran six times for 89 yards and five scores. Spencer Coup was 3-for-4 passing for 71 yards. Solomon limited Rural Vista to 51 yards on 24 plays. The Heat suffered from four turnovers.

Solomon will face Herington next Friday.