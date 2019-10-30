Salina Hosting “Best Warrior” Event

The best warrior in the Kansas National Guard will be determined during an event in Salina this weekend.

According to the Guard, The Adjutant General’s Department will host the Kansas Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Kansas Training Center Range Complex in Salina.

This multi-event competition tests over a dozen Soldiers from across the state on the core duties and skills required of Army Warriors. Competitors will test their skills at field craft including multiple land navigation, medical skills, physical fitness and knowledge on the Army profession.

Highlights of the competition include multiple range qualifications, air assault obstacle course, and the new Army Combat Fitness tests.

“The Best Warrior Competition not only recognizes and highlights KSARNG Soldier excellence,” said Command Sgt. Steve Harmon, senior enlisted advisor, Kansas Army National Guard, “it provides additional training opportunities and life skills to competitors for their military and civilian careers.”

The competition will select the best enlisted Soldier and the best noncommissioned officer to represent the Kansas National Guard in regional and national competitions. The Best Warriors will also represent all Kansas National Guard soldiers at several professional development conferences and meet with state and national legislators throughout the year.