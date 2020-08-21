Socially Distanced Seating at Texas Tenors Salina Show

The upcoming Texas Tenors benefit show in Salina at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center will be moved to the arena in order to allow for socially distanced seating.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center General Manager Susan Trafton said “we know the public is missing live entertainment. By moving the Texas Tenors into a larger area, we are able to keep the original show date, and keep our guests socially distanced. The safety and well-being of our guests, performers and staff is our top priority.”

The Texas Tenors performance in Salina is a fundraiser for Shriners Hospitals for Children and is being brought to you by the ISIS Shrine.

Since 1922, the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children is to provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment. They also provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals and conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families. This mission is carried out without regard to race, color, creed, sex, disability, national origin, or the ability of a patient or family to pay. The ISIS Shrine has been a viable part of the central and western Kansas communities since June 1887. The ISIS Shrine mission is to support Shriners Hospitals or Children and to ensure all travel expenses of patients and families are covered, no matter the ability of the patient or family to pay.

The Texas Tenors, John Hagen, JC Fisher & Marcus Collins, are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of NBC’s America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the show in 2009 they have released 4 studio albums, 2 PBS specials, 4 DVDs and won multiple awards. Their most recent albums “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.

These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1,400 concerts around the world including headlining shows in Las Vegas, China and a 24-city tour of the United Kingdom. In 2019, they were honored to be included among the top 50 acts in the world, and the only vocal group from the United States invited to compete on NBC’s primetime series America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Platinum VIP tickets are $117 each and include near-stage table seating, meet & greet opportunity, a signed poster, 2 drink tickets, appetizers and early entry. Gold VIP tickets are $89 each and include table seating and a signed poster. Silver level tickets are $57 each, and Bronze level are $47 each.

In addition to socially distanced seating, guests will be required to wear a face mask while in the building, unless they are eating or drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event center, and staff will conduct frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Due to the social distancing requirements, those wanting to purchase tickets are urged to call the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office at 785-826-7200, or purchase in-person Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. More information can be found at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com

The Texas Tenors concert scheduled for Saturday, September 19th.