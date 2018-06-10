Salina, KS

Social Media Spreads Kidnapping Hoax

Todd PittengerJune 10, 2018

A social media post providing details of an alleged attempted kidnapping of a child at the Walmart in Manhattan quickly spread over the weekend.

Riley County Police were made aware of it, and determined that it was a hoax.

According to the agency, they were never notified of the incident but were sent the post by several concerned citizens.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the post by Walmart. They investigated the claims and found the reports to be unsubstantiated.

Because of  the fear that can be caused by reports of unknown people trying to snatch children authorities wanted to let the public know that the claims were unfounded.

If you ever do experience a situation like what was described, please call law enforcement immediately. Child abduction is not a joking matter, and should be reported directly to police and deputies. Also, remember that in our social media driven world, that sharing stories on social media that are not verified can cause undue hardship for the people labeled as suspects who may have done nothing wrong.

The following is the hoax post:

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

