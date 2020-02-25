Snow Causes Fatality Crash South of Lindsborg

A multi-vehicle crash south of the community of Lindsborg, claims the life of a McPherson man on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 2325 14th Ave. or nearly four miles south of Lindsborg at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 2008 Lexus IS350 was traveling northbound in the 2300 block of 14th Ave., when it lost control due to the snow, swerved into the southbound lane causing the southbound vehicle, a 2010 Ford F-450 pickup to smash in to the side of the Lexus on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of 14th Ave.

The driver of the Lexus, Alberto Garcia, 26, McPherson was killed in the crash. He had two passengers inside of the vehicle, a six-year-old male and a four-year-old male, who was not buckled up, both suffered suspected serious injuries in the collision. Both victims were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Garcia and the six-year-old crash victim were both buckled up.

The were four occupants in the pickup truck. Only one suffered a possible injury. 53-year-old Mario Baquero-Moncayo, Las Vegas, Nev.–who was not buckled up–was sent to Salina Regional Health Center. The driver, Chase Brown, 22, from Hesston, Kan., was uninjured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.