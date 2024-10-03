S’Mya Nichols Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team, Jayhawks Picked 8th in Preseason Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore standout S’Mya Nichols has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, which was announced Thursday by the league. The preseason teams and poll were voted on by the conference coaches.

Nichols earned a spot on the 10-player preseason team following a standout freshman season at Kansas. She led the Jayhawks in scoring at 15.4 points per game, which is the second-highest scoring average by a freshman in program history. Nichols was a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team, after also being named a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week during the season.

From Overland Park, Kansas, Nichols came to KU as the program’s highest-rated recruit in recent memory and quickly lived up to the expectations. She scored in double figures in 29-of-33 games as a freshman, with nine games of 20 or more points. She set new freshman records for free throws (166) and free throw attempts (201) and totaled 92 rebounds, 89 assists and 45 steals for the season. Nichols capped off the season by averaging 18.5 points per game in her first NCAA Tournament appearance, including 22 points against top-seeded USC in the second round.

This is the first Preseason All-Big 12 recognition for Nichols, who is one of two returning starters for the Jayhawks. She is joined in the backcourt by super-senior guard Wyvette Mayberry to lead Kansas this season under the tutelage of 10th-year head coach Brandon Schneider.

In addition to the preseason team, the Big 12 announced its 2024-25 preseason poll, which has the Jayhawks picked to finish eighth in the league this season. Following the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, the Big 12 is a 16-team league, which will feature an 18-game conference schedule to determine a regular-season champion.

Kansas State is picked to win the league this season, with Iowa State close behind. Baylor, TCU and West Virginia are the next three in the poll, with Big 12 newcomers Utah and Arizona picked directly ahead of the Jayhawks at No. 8.

Kansas begins the 2023-24 season with an exhibition game against Washburn on Nov. 1 before hosting Lindenwood on Nov. 6 in the first of seven non-conference games at Allen Fieldhouse. Season tickets for the 2024-25 Kansas women’s basketball campaign are now on sale. For as low as $95, fans can reserve their seat at historic Allen Fieldhouse for the entire season. Season tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Honors

(Selected by the conference coaches; coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team)

Preseason Team

Sarah Andrews, Baylor

Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

Kaitlin Peterson, UCF

Audi Crooks, Iowa State*

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas

Ayoka Lee, K-State*

Serena Sundell, K-State

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia*

*indicates unanimous selection

Preseason Player of the Year

Ayoka Lee, K-State

Preseason Co-Newcomers of the Year

Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Tabitha Betson, Colorado

Preseason Poll

K-State (7), 211 points Iowa State (6), 209 points Baylor (2), 194 points TCU, 185 points WVU (1), 184 points Utah, 149 points Arizona, 136 points Kansas, 128 points Colorado, 113 points Texas Tech, 84 points Oklahoma State, 80 points BYU, 59 points Cincinnati, 56 points UCF, 54 points Arizona State, 51 points Houston, 27 points

(first-place votes)