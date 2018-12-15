Salina, KS

Smoky Valley splits with Halstead

Don BengtsonDecember 14, 2018

In the Girls action the Halstead Dragons showed why they are undefeated as they took a 34-21 at halftime even though the Vikings led early, Halstead’s experience and height showed through. In the 2nd half the Vikings defense played well but never could close the gap and ended up losing 48-32. Ellie Brumbaugh paced the Vikings with 13 points, Lana Clark added 7.

In the Boys game an 8-0 Halstead run got the Vikings thinking and they put on a 10-0 of their own led by Cade Schneider two 3’s and took a 10-8 lead, only to see Halstead go up 11-10 after 1. Both teams traded runs again in the 2nd quarter and Halstead eked out a 25-24 halftime lead. A quiet 3rd quarter still had Halstead in the lead at 32-30 going into the 4th quarter. Halstead got up 37-32 before the Vikings scored the last 5 and tied it up at 37 all. Halstead had a shot at the buzzer but it rolled off the rim forcing overtime. In overtime the Vikings got up 42-37 before Halstead nailed a long 3-pointer by Andrew O’Brien. Smoky Valley was 9-12 from the free throw line in OT and Halstead could only manage two 3-pointers and the Vikings came away with the victory 46-43. This was Halstead’s first loss of the year and the Vikings improve to 3-2. Lane Schrag led the Vikings in scoring with 12, Cade Schneider with 9, and Blake Heble with 8.

