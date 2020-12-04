Smoky Valley Girls defeat Abilene

In Varsity girls action the Vikings raced out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter, stretching it to a 20-2 margin early in the second. Abilene would respond minimizing the deficit to 22-10 at the halftime break. Freshman Adrian Hazelwood and senior Kerington Haxton paced the Vikings with 8 each in that opening half.

In the 3rd period the Vikings scored the five points to race out to a 27-10 lead, before Abilene once again bounced back to cut the lead 27-19 after a 9-0 run. Smoky Valley outscored the Cowgirls the rest of the quarter to take a 33-19 at the end of the third. The lead was pushed back to single digits at the 3:20 mark before Ellie Brumbaugh hit a key three pointer for the Vikings coming out of a timeout. That would spark a 9-0 run for the Vikes, extending the lead out to 45-27. Smoky Valley would coast the rest of the way to a 45-31 victory. Leading the way for the Vikings was Hazelwood with 14 points, Haxton added 11.

The Vikings boys did not play tonight but will be in action Tuesday along with the girls at Southeast of Saline.

Don Bengtson