Smoky Valley drops both to Hoisington

The first game of the evening was quite the thriller, as in Girls action the Vikings fell behind in the 1st quarter trailing 8-4 after one, but were able to battle back and tie it at the half. In the 3rd quarter Ellie Brumbaugh reeled off 6 points and the Vikings found a lead, 21-20 after three quarters. Both teams scrapped in the final quarter, and after Ashlyn Bryant hit two big free throws for the Vikings, the game was tied at 23 and would stayed at the end of regulation, leading to a first overtime. In the first OT, tied at 25, Hoisington had a chance to win it at the buzzer but great Viking defense denied the opportunity, and a 2nd overtime began. In 2OT, the Vikings fell behind by 1, but had a great look to win the game. However the 3-point attempt didn’t go, and the Vikes fell in heart breaking fashion 29-28. Ellie Brumbaugh led Smoky Valley with 9 points followed by Kerington Haxton with 7 points.

In the Boys game the Vikings, after coming off a huge win last Friday night against defending State Champion Halstead, found themselves behind 4 points by the end of the 1st quarter, with the score of 10-6 after a poor shooting start. The offensive struggles would continue into the 2nd quarter as the Vikings trailed 21-14 at halftime. The Hoisington Cardinals came out of the locker room inspired and went on a 10-0 run to build a 31-14 lead, and would finish the 3rd quarter leading Smoky Valley 42-21. The Vikings would go on to lose by the score of 56-37. Drew Nicholson had 19 points for the Cardinals, while Smoky Valley was led in scoring by 7 points each by Lane Schrag and Cole Brumbaugh.

The Vikings Boys will head into the Christmas break with a 3-3 record while the Girls are still searching for that first win, they will be back in action at home against Hesston on January 8th.

Carson Byers