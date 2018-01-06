Smoky Valley Drops Pair at Halstead

Smoky Valley dropped a pair of games on the road at Halstead. The girls looked to have a edge as they jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter only to see the Dragons rally to take a 19-16 lead at the half. Halstead then used a 14-6 3rd quarter to lead by 11 only to see the Vikings rally to make it interesting falling by a final score of 45-40 Amanda Behanna led the Vikings with 12.

In the nightcap the Halstead Dragons kept the Vikings at arms length in the first half leading 27-22 then burst out with a 9-0 run to open the 3rd quarter and held the Vikings to only 2 points. Halstead then just kept the pedal to the medal and won going away 57-34 Jacob Adams led the Vikings with 12 Reinert was held to 4.

Vikings will be home for 2 games next week against Nickerson and Kingman.