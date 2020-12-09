Smoky Hills PBS Hosting KIDS Writers Contest

Smoky Hills PBS is hosting a contest for kids.

The Bunker Hill TV station says its annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The Contest empowers children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their very own stories.

“Smoky Hills PBS is committed to helping children build valuable literacy skills through fun, hands-on opportunities to express their creativity and explore their imagination,” said Haley Gagnon, Special Events Coordinator of Smoky Hills PBS. “Through providing opportunities for Kansas kids to learn and explore through creative writing, Smoky Hills PBS is making a commitment to the children and their long term success, in school and in life.”

How the Contest Works

Starting now, children in central and western Kansas can submit their entries to the Smoky Hills PBS KIDS Writers Contest by mailing us their original story, along with an entry form. Smoky Hills PBS will select local winners and award prizes and trophies in the spring of 2021. Additionally, local winners will be highlighted on SmokyHillsPBS.org and their stories will be featured in a special presentation of contest winners. This special presentation of winners will be shown on air and online. The deadline to submit stories is March 5th, 2021.

For more information on entry rules and contest resources visit SmokyHillsPBS.org.