Smoky Hills PBS Airs Learning Across Kansas, Featuring Kansas Teachers

Kansas’ students will receive supplemental education content via television thanks to an alliance between the Kansas State Department of Education, the Continuous Learning Task Force and the Kansas Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), including KPTS in Wichita; KTWU in Topeka; KCPT in Kansas City; and Smoky Hills PBS in Bunker Hill.

The new partnership is called Continuous Learning-Kansas Public Broadcasting Alliance and will give students of all ages another avenue for learning. Each 30-minute segment of the “Learning Across Kansas” television show will feature educational content and will be aired on PBS stations across Kansas.

“This PBS alliance is the perfect partnership to reach every learner in Kansas – from our most rural communities to our most populated neighborhood – easily and effectively,” said Dyane Smokorowski, one of three chairs of the Continuous Learning Task Force. “For the first time in Kansas history, teachers will be able to reach all learners through broadcasting and online access while bringing them inspiration, creativity and fun – all centered around current classroom content. That’s the magic of public access – it benefits everyone. Thank you to PBS for this opportunity.”

The Continuous Learning Task Force was created by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson to offer guidance after Gov. Laura Kelly closed school buildings for the remainder of the school year because of COVID-19.

The Task Force is chaired by Smokorowski, an innovation and technology leader for Andover Unified School District 386 and the 2013 Kansas Teacher of the Year; Cindy Couchman, assistant superintendent at Buhler USD 313 and the 2009 Kansas Teacher of the Year; and Tabatha Rosproy, an early childhood teacher at Winfield USD 465, 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year and a 2020 National Teacher of the Year finalist.

Michael Quade, director of broadcasting for Smoky Hills PBS, and Victor Hogstrom, president and CEO of KPTS, said they are happy to play a role in the partnership.

“Two of Smoky Hills PBS’ objectives are local productions/programs and education, and we believe that the Kansas Public Broadcast Alliance with educators is important for children, educators and parents in Kansas during this time of the Coronavirus,” Quade said. “We are happy to bring both a local program and education together for a very good cause.”

The supplemental education content will be geared toward all grade levels and will be taught by Kansas teachers across the state. The content will be shared through PBS stations.

For more information on the Learning Across Kansas shows, visit SmokyHillsPBS.org. Below is a schedule of when you can watch the Learning Across Kansas episodes each week on Smoky Hills PBS.

Elementary School Episodes

9am – Mondays & Wednesdays – Starting on 4/20/20

7:30 am – Saturday

Middle School Episodes

10:30am – Tuesdays & Thursdays – Starting on 4/21/20

8am – Saturdays

High School Episodes

12:30pm – Wednesdays and Fridays – Starting on 4/22/20

8:30am – Saturdays