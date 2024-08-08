Smoky Hill River Festival Recap

The Smoky Hill River Festival wrapped up in June, and officials have had a chance to review everything festival-related.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, festival goers turned out in force to support the Smoky Hill River Festival’s epic arts party. Despite challenging weather with high temperatures and isolated thunderstorms, Salina Arts & Humanities staff report that it was a successful year. Wristband sales, the Festival’s largest income stream, are crucial for funding the event. Initial sales were strong, and the final weekend gate count is estimated at 45,000. A total of 15,382 wristbands for ages 12 and older were sold, generating an income of $209,310. “It’s important that the Festival stays within the annual budget,” said Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts & Humanities, “Thankfully, in-kind contributions and lower than budgeted expenses will cover the losses from closing early on Thursday night.” The remaining Festival budget comes from other earned revenue, and one-third comes from cash contributions by individuals, businesses, and charitable foundations. Additionally, more than $125,000 in in-kind support from local businesses helps lower festival expenses.

Successful Year for Visual Artists

One hundred twenty-one visual art exhibitors displayed and sold work in the Fine Art and Craft Show and the Art Demonstration area. Overall sales for the 2024 art show and demonstration area exceeded $444,000. Art sales are the single greatest factor leading to artists returning to the event and promoting the show to their peers. Thousands of attendees engaged with site-specific art installations by 26 artists. “The festival offers everyone access to the visual arts through hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and the opportunity to purchase unique original artwork each year,” commented Crystal Hammerschmidt, Visual Arts Coordinator at Salina Arts & Humanities.

Energetic Performances

This year, festival-goers were captivated by diverse music on three live stages. From headliners Monophonics, William Beckmann, Papa Green Shoes, and beyond, musical genres for 2024 included country, rock, soul, indie pop, and innovative fusion groups. This year featured many first-time musical acts with a strong Nashville, TN influence. Performing artists new to the Festival included Zach Meadows, Cordovas, Wildermiss, Scott Mulvahill, Superfónicos, and Pretend Friend. Roving acts created an element of surprise throughout the Festival, featuring Drum Safari, Richard Renner, Flint Hills Fairies, Happy Faces Entertainment, Jason D’Vaude, Margaret Craig, Acme Fife & Drum, and Mattson & Weaver. A special collaboration this year featured the Friends of the River Puppets and the Salina Family YMCA, who paraded puppets through the Festival on Friday morning. “An eclectic mix of sounds on the stages, unique collaborations, and unexpected performances from roving artists filled the weekend with dancing, spontaneity, and discovery to create memorable moments for all ages,” commented Sarah Keck, Arts Education Coordinator at Salina Arts & Humanities.

Family Fun

Artyopolis welcomed thousands of children who participated in various make-andtake craft activities under the big tent of Creation Crossing. Family fun was had by all as adults and children lined up to receive face painting and airbrush tattoos in Paintchoo Plaza. Game Street was busy with family and friends competing for a high score. “It was incredible to see families and children coming together, letting their imaginations soar and creating lasting memories. The Festival reminds us of the joy and unity that creativity brings to our community,” added Susan Eberwein, Program Assistant at Salina Arts & Humanities. First Treasures, a program for young collectors, saw 500 children select their own artwork from participating artists. This year, 100 kids went through the tent every 25 minutes. Many young art buyers visit artists at their booths to learn more about the art they create and sell.

Food Galore

Festival fans enjoyed Food Row favorites plus trying new offerings from six new food vendors in 2024, including fruit pizza, Brazilian cheese bread, and wiener schnitzel. Food sales by 38 vendors totaled $329,814. “We are always thrilled to offer a fresh lineup of food vendors at the Festival,” said Amanda Morris, Office Administrator at Salina Arts & Humanities.

Lively Sunday

The event’s final day was enlivened by a scavenger hunt for one of 275 round-tuits created by Festival demonstration artist Vaughn Evans. Sunday programming also focused on local/regional entertainment on the stages. The community enjoyed going to a less crowded park to eat, listen to music, buy art, and participate in the scavenger hunt.

Making it Happen

Over 1,800 volunteers supported the event through committee work and individual shifts, managing the gates, caring for artists, allowing children to create and use their imaginations, and supporting Festival operations and auxiliary events. Volunteers continue to be an essential resource in keeping the Festival affordable and providing high levels of customer service for thousands of participants. The Festival also benefits from the support of part-time seasonal and full-time City staff in every department. “Through each contributor, it is evident that there is boundless care and dedication to the Festival. Each year, I am inspired by everyone who comes together to create a magical Festival experience for all,” says Anna Pauscher Morawitz, Operations & Development Manager for Salina Arts & Humanities.

2025 Plans Already Underway

Festival staff and committees are already preparing for next year’s event. Extensive evaluations occur, and detailed plans are made based on participant and patron feedback. The 49th Smoky Hill River Festival will be held in Oakdale Park on June 12-15, 2025.

For information on how to get involved in the Smoky Hill River Festival or other Salina Arts & Humanities programs, call 785-309- 5770, visit riverfestival.com, or e-mail [email protected].

Photos via Salina Arts and Humanities. Click to enlarge.