Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Cancelled

Another large outdoor event in Salina has been cancelled.

Officials say it is with “reluctance and disappointment” that the Smoky Hill Museum will be unable to host its Street Fair this September.

“The health and well-being of our guests and community, as well as that of our volunteers and staff, is our number one priority,” said Susan Hawksworth, Museum Director.

The Street Fair, which typically takes place the fourth Saturday in September, takes months to plan. Prime planning would have started in March and April, just when the Museum closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Museum is currently closed with reduced staffing, making it impossible to plan for the event.

“In addition, with the prevalence of COVID-19 still in our community, we believe it is best not to hold the event to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Susan Hawksworth.

“Recent regional cancellations of outdoor events including the Tri-Rivers Fair, the Kansas State Fair, and the Plaza Art Fair in Kansas City demonstrate the broad concern for the pandemic and large outdoor public gatherings. I believe the museum staff is making a responsible decision during these challenging times,” commented Salina Arts & Humanities Director, Brad Anderson.

Looking forward, the Museum is hoping to reopen the museum in the early fall as well as having a great Street Fair in 2021.