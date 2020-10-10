Smoking, Vaping in Salina Parks to be Discussed

Officials will discuss smoking and vaping in Salina parks.

According to the City of Salina, the Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, October 21 at 4 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse, to discuss the use of tobacco products and vaping in City of Salina parks. The public is encouraged to attend, and there will be an opportunity for public comment as part of the meeting agenda.

Masks are required to be worn upon entering the building and while seated. Seating will be arranged so that social distancing can take place during the meeting.