SMITH CENTER BOUNCES SACRED HEART OUT OF PLAY-OFFS, 56-7

It was the same song second verse in Smith Center Friday night as the Redmen ended the Sacred Heart Knight’s 2018 season with a convincing 56-7 drubbing. Much like the Week 7 game, also won by Smith Center (55-0), the Redmen took control early and never took their foot off the gas in the first half on their way to a 56-0 lead at the intermission.

Smith Center scored three times in the first quarter and had an amazing five touchdowns in the second quarter aided in large part by the Knights’ numerous turnovers.

Smith Center got three touchdowns by senior running back Ethan Peterson on runs of 1, 80 and 67 yards and another three TDs by Peterson’s senior backfield mate Colby Benoit who tallied his scores on rushes of 1, 56 and 11 yards. Senior fullback Hesston Maxwell chipped in with a 9-yard touchdown scamper. The Redmen scoring was rounded out with a TD pass from sophomore quarterback Trenton Colby to senior tight end Logan Zabel on a play that covered 36 yards.

The second half was played with a running clock. Sacred Heart’s lone score came with under two minutes to go when three seniors got in on the act. Sophomore QB Mac Hemmer took the snap and pitched to Paco Garcia. Garcia then handed off on a reverse to Charlie Skidmore who fired a touchdown pass to a wide open Trace Leners. The last three players to touch the ball in 2018 for the Knights will all be graduating in the Spring of 2019.

Smith Center, now 9-1, will continue their play-off run next week with a game at 9-1 Sedgewick. Meanwhile, the Knights end their season at 4-6.