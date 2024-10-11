VIDEO: Smiles and Joy at AMBUCS Parade

A crowd of superheroes rolled in the Noon Network AMBUCS parade at Coronado Elementary.

Thursday evening, families were honored and celebrated as their children brought their Amtrykes to the playground of Coronado. The Swarts family were one of several families that attended the parade and BBQ. Brooke Swarts tells KSAL News they had a lot of fun and that it was very special to them. Her daughter was one of the many children who participated in the Amtrykes parade.

“It was nice to meet other families who can relate to us and AMBUCS has always been very respectful” said Swarts.

AMBUCS provide Amtrykes to individuals who are unable to operate a standard bicycle. The Noon Network AMBUCS women’s club provides sponsorship of mobility access for items such as wheelchairs, walkers, cranial helmets, gas cards, and other mobility devices.

The Salina AM AMBUCS men’s club also assist individuals by establishing wheelchair ramps at people’s home and building Amtrykes.

AMBUCS is a nationwide organization that supports children, adults and veterans.

Noon AMBUCS will hold their “Bid Appetite” fundraiser event on March 2nd.

To learn more and to donate go to https://www.noonambucs.com/

For AM AMBUCS go to https://www.salinaambucs.com/