Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 52 °

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 9/12

Pat StrathmanSeptember 12, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 2:

  • Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 42 OT
  • Maize South 62, Salina South 6
  • Ell-Saline 30, Sacred Heart 0
  • Southeast of Saline 18, Beloit 0
  • Riley County 47, Minneapolis 0

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

