Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/5

Girls finals from Friday, December 4:
- Salina Central 64, Campus 21
- Eisenhower 47, Salina South 28
- Sacred Heart 58, Ell-Saline 45
- Hesston 63, Southeast of Saline 41
- Inman 38, Minneapolis 29
- Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6
Boys finals from Friday, December 4:
- Campus 65, Salina Central 58
- Salina South 56, Eisenhower 42
- Sacred Heart 79, Ell-Saline 21
- Hesston 71, Southeast of Saline 35
- Minneapolis 55, Inman 52
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
- Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
- Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Kenan Thompson
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax