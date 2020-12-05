Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 27 °

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/5

Pat StrathmanDecember 5, 2020

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals from Friday, December 4:

  • Salina Central 64, Campus 21
  • Eisenhower 47, Salina South 28
  • Sacred Heart 58, Ell-Saline 45
  • Hesston 63, Southeast of Saline 41
  • Inman 38, Minneapolis 29
  • Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6

Boys finals from Friday, December 4:

  • Campus 65, Salina Central 58
  • Salina South 56, Eisenhower 42
  • Sacred Heart 79, Ell-Saline 21
  • Hesston 71, Southeast of Saline 35
  • Minneapolis 55, Inman 52

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Kenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Hesston Shuts Down Southeast of Saline in Sea...

December 5, 2020 10:00 am

South Cougars Split With Eisenhower

December 4, 2020 11:55 pm

Central Girls Dominate, Boys Falter Late vs C...

 11:09 pm

Sacred Heart Sweeps Ell-Saline in Season Lid ...

 11:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8...

December 5, 2020 Comments

Solomon Dispatches Burrton in Sweep

Sports News

December 5, 2020

Hesston Shuts Down Southeast of Sal...

Sports News

December 5, 2020

Salina Post Office Temporarily Open...

Top News

December 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Children of FHSU Alumni C...
December 5, 2020Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 167 N...
December 4, 2020Comments
Big 1st’s Dr. Marsh...
December 4, 2020Comments
Woman Transported to SRHC...
December 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices