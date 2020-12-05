Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/5

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals from Friday, December 4:

Salina Central 64, Campus 21

Eisenhower 47, Salina South 28

Sacred Heart 58, Ell-Saline 45

Hesston 63, Southeast of Saline 41

Inman 38, Minneapolis 29

Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6

Boys finals from Friday, December 4:

Campus 65, Salina Central 58

Salina South 56, Eisenhower 42

Sacred Heart 79, Ell-Saline 21

Hesston 71, Southeast of Saline 35

Minneapolis 55, Inman 52

Coaches on the show this week: