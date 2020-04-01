Small Business Spotlight: Dance School Begins Online Offerings

Circumstances surrounding the COVIS-19 Coronavirus Pandemic have many small businesses struggling to survive. A Salina dance school is using a little ingenuity to keep offering classes.

Tamara Howe School of Dance has premiered THSD Online.

The school tells KSAL News classes began on Monday March 23rd in all genres of dance for ages 2 and up. In addition to online courses in ballet, tap, jazz and street jazz, THSD also offer tumbling and adult classes.

THSD’s teaching staff will lead students in exercise, choreography, song and more from the comfort of everyone’s home, keeping staff and students healthy.

Instructors will offer full schedule of livestream interactive classes in both dance and tumbling for ages 2 through adult. Parents will have access to resources for child engagement, including puzzles, games, goal-setting activities and more.

Additionally, students will have access to online rehearsals to keep up performance ready and a private web-page (private and moderated by teaching staff) so students can socialize in a safe and closed setting.

THSD has called downtown Salina home for 13 years.

For full details on how to enroll your student in THSD Online, visit https://www.thsdsalina.com

