SLN Runway Lighting, Maintenance

KSAL StaffApril 13, 2020
Contamination was left behind when the Air Force vacated the former Schilling Air Force Base, which is now the Salina Airport Industrial Area

Work crews are scheduled this week to begin repairs on one of Salina Regional Airport’s runways.

According to Airport Authority executive director Tim Rogers, heavy maintenance and repairs will begin Thursday, April 16 on Runway 17/35 and wrap up around May 5th.

Work to be accomplished will include an asphalt mill and overly involving the south 800 feet of the runway, repairs to runway lighting and guidance signage, and repainting runway surface markings. The runway will not be available for either nighttime or weekend use during the closure. By FAA rules and regulations, the Salina ILS (glideslope and localizer) will be shut down and out of service during the project.

Runways 12/30 and 18/36 will remain open and available for use. Pilots using the Salina Airport during the Runway 17/35 closure are reminded to check SLN NOTAMS for details concerning associated taxiway closures.

Airport Authority executive director Tim Rogers stated, “The 20-day closure will allow Airport Authority staff and contractors to complete heavy runway maintenance. After the work is completed, the Salina Airport’s 12,300 foot long runway will be ready for a return to service.”

For more information and questions call the Salina Airport Authority offices at 785-827-3914.

