Slingshot Vandals

Police are looking for three male suspects after vandals apparently used a slingshot to damage a couple sliding glass doors in south Salina.

Police say a home owner in the 2900 block of Berkley heard a loud pop near the back of his house around 9:15pm Monday and walked onto his back porch to investigate.

He saw three males standing at a distance near the railroad tracks and asked them what they were doing. They told him they were on the way to Wal-Mart and walked off.

A short time later he discovered his sliding glass door was shattered and found a ball bearing embedded in the glass, another on the deck. Damage to the door is estimated at $2,500.

Police also believe the same vandals shattered a glass door in the 2700 block of Linda Lane. The resident discovered her sliding door had been broken by a ball bearing around the same time frame.

Damage is estimated at $800.