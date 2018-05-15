Salina, KS

Slingshot Vandals

KSAL StaffMay 15, 2018

Police are looking for three male suspects after vandals apparently used a slingshot to damage a couple sliding glass doors in south Salina.

Police say a home owner in the 2900 block of Berkley heard a loud pop near the back of his house around 9:15pm Monday and walked onto his back porch to investigate.

He saw three males standing at a distance near the railroad tracks and asked them what they were doing. They told him they were on the way to Wal-Mart and walked off.

A short time later he discovered his sliding glass door was shattered and found a ball bearing embedded in the glass, another on the deck. Damage to the door is estimated at $2,500.

Police also believe the same vandals shattered a glass door in the 2700 block of Linda Lane. The resident discovered her sliding door had been broken by a ball bearing around the same time frame.

Damage is estimated at $800.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

