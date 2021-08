Salina Police are investigating a vandalism case after some damaged a couple of water slides at Kenwood Cove.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime after closing on Friday and 7am Saturday morning, someone jumped the fence at the aquatic park and sent some chairs down a couple of the enclosed slides.

The chairs gouged and scratched the finish on the tubes.

Damage estimates are still being finalized but officials say repairs will be over $1,500.