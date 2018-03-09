Skimmer Found at Salina Gas Station

A case involving a skimmer on a gas pump is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Monday, February 26th Salina Police were sent to Rod’s Gas Station, 1717 W. Crawford in Salina.

It was determined during a routine inspection, one of the gas pumps had an internal credit card skimmer installed in the pump. The skimmer is not visible from the outside. The skimmer also contained a Bluetooth device allowing for the transmission of the captured information. It is believed that the skimmer may have been installed sometime on Friday, February 23, 2017, after 9:00

p.m.

The police department requests that citizens maintain a close inspection of their credit card statements and report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.