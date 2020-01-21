Skid Steer Damaged

KSAL StaffJanuary 21, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

Authorities are investigating the theft of a skid steer bucket and looking for the person who damaged the loader while taking it off the machine.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, sometime between Saturday at 10pm and Sunday at 9:30am someone entered a property in the 9400 block of E. Humbargar Road and drove a Takeuchi brand skid steer off the lot and parked in a field a mile away. Deputies say thieves then cut the hydraulic line, removed the bucket and left the loader behind.

The damaged skid steer which is valued at $35,000 was returned to its owner Nicholas Avery of Abilene.

The stolen bucket is worth $2,500, while damage to repair the hydraulic line is estimated at $300.

The crime took place in the northeast corner of Saline County near the Ottawa County line.

