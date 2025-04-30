Mini-Track Loader, Trailer Stolen

Police are investigating the theft of construction equipment from a Salina rental company.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that last Friday, two men came into Bobcat of Salina on W. Diamond Drive and rented a MT 100 Stand-On Loader with a trailer.

When the equipment was not returned on Monday, staff tried to contact them and discovered the phone number provided had been disconnected and the credit card used to pay for the rental had been cancelled.

Police say the two suspects are described as black or Hispanic. One of the men had dreadlocks and they were traveling in a newer model, blue, Ford F-150 with unknown Missouri license plates.

Loss is listed at $55,000.